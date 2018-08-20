HL Financial Services LLC Sells 23,250 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

HL Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $111,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $140,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $1,491,639.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $182,356.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $266,986.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,002,866 shares of company stock worth $478,816,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

