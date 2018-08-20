HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of HomeStreet worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 145,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,499,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $812.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. HomeStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $343,265.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

