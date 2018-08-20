Honeywell International (HON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

HON stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13,390.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 3,992,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,007,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,938,000 after acquiring an additional 701,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 695.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,114,000 after acquiring an additional 678,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,840,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

