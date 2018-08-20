HSBC (HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 735 ($9.38) to GBX 750 ($9.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays set a GBX 740 ($9.44) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($9.18) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 730 ($9.31) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.95) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 764.89 ($9.76).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 696.90 ($8.89) on Friday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 618 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 798.60 ($10.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

In related news, insider Marc Moses purchased 17,176 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.35) per share, with a total value of £125,900.08 ($160,607.32).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

