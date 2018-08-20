Hudson Ltd (HUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter worth about $90,417,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter worth about $44,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter worth about $36,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter worth about $31,978,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter worth about $29,890,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUD stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Hudson’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hudson will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

