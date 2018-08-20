Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) Given a €68.80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.80 ($78.18) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.86 ($88.48).

Shares of BOSS opened at €70.18 ($79.75) on Friday. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a 52-week low of €61.15 ($69.49) and a 52-week high of €81.34 ($92.43).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

