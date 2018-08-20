Huncoin (HNC) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Huncoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Huncoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Huncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huncoin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Huncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Huncoin

Huncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Huncoin’s total supply is 44,798,593 coins. Huncoin’s official Twitter account is @HunCoin. Huncoin’s official website is huncoin.org.

Huncoin Coin Trading

Huncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

