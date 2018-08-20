Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) recently:

8/15/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

8/3/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huntington Ingalls ended second-quarter 2018 on an impressive note, with both its top and bottom line figures having comfortably surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were also impressive on a year-over-year basis. Being the nation's largest military shipbuilder, the company has stable financials and regularly returns cash to shareholders. It delivered SSN 789 Indiana to the U.S. Navy at the end of the reported quarter, in line with its earlier announced expectation. The company outperformed its industry in the last 3 months. However, its high debt levels increase its vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions. Its exposure to debt, combined with the company’s ability to incur significant amounts of debt in the future, increases its vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions.”

8/2/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $247.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 814.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,238,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

