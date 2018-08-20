ICO OpenLedger 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (ICOO)

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, ICO OpenLedger has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ICO OpenLedger has a market capitalization of $262,087.00 and $0.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICO OpenLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00008788 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00285299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00152155 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ICO OpenLedger Token Profile

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. ICO OpenLedger’s official website is icoo.io. ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io. The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX.

ICO OpenLedger Token Trading

ICO OpenLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICO OpenLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICO OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

