iCoin (ICN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, iCoin has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. One iCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iCoin has a total market cap of $190,549.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00293579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00153505 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

iCoin Coin Profile

iCoin’s genesis date was August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,837,234 coins. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet. iCoin’s official website is www.icoin.world.

Buying and Selling iCoin

iCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

