IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,582 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,849,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,442,000 after acquiring an additional 809,648 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,135,000 after acquiring an additional 697,817 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,053,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,912,000 after acquiring an additional 667,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,801,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,960,000 after acquiring an additional 621,151 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie raised IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $54.41.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,854.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $104,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,959.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,724,750. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.