II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Director Sells $203,619.00 in Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 4,485 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $203,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.02. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. II-VI had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of II-VI by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 181,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of II-VI to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.