Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (IMBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Imperial Tobacco Group alerts:

Imperial Tobacco Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,677. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.