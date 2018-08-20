Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

Press coverage about Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Industrias Bachoco earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9206740969604 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of IBA opened at $57.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.29. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $815.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.25 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 8.69%. equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

