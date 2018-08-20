Inpixon (INPX) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inpixon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 43.3539569361858 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ INPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

