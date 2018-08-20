Insider Buying: Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (FCA) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA) Director Eli Dadouch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

Shares of FCA traded down C$1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.25. 65 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.20.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

