Insider Buying: Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Director Buys 137,170 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Johannes Minho Roth purchased 137,170 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $421,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $59,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 390,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,052. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.52.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.80) by $2.49. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 70.32%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.65% of Gevo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

