Insider Buying: Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM) Insider Acquires 205,479 Shares of Stock

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) insider Allan Walker bought 205,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,219.16 ($10,484.96).

LON HZM traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 3.75 ($0.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,162,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. Horizonte Minerals Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

