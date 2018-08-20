Insider Buying: TNR Gold Corp (TNR) Insider Buys C$11,350.00 in Stock

TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR) insider Kirill Klip bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,350.00.

Kirill Klip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 24th, Kirill Klip bought 100,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

TNR stock remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,787. TNR Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.09.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project that consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares located in southwestern Alaska.

