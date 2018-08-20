Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Insider Sells 2,054 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,899.75, for a total transaction of $3,902,086.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,595 shares in the company, valued at $88,518,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,882.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,018.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,933.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.