Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Insider Sells C$39,528.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) insider Richard Lee Baxter sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.32, for a total value of C$39,528.00.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$4.42 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.13.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

