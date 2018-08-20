Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (ETR) EVP Sells $442,000.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 5,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entergy stock opened at $85.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Entergy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Entergy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

