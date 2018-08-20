Insider Selling: FireEye Inc (FEYE) CFO Sells 11,219 Shares of Stock

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 11,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $162,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FEYE traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,181. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 100.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,000,378 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,051 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in FireEye by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,320,235 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,111 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,466 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 368,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 125.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,436 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 841,080 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

