Insider Selling: Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) SVP Stuart Maier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $22,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,393. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Eurobank EFG upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Williams Capital set a $14.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gulfport Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 114,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.