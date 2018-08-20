Insider Selling: National HealthCare Co. (NHC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $219,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,296.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NHC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $75.80. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,486. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $77.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

