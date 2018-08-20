Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Director Sells 3,460 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $53,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.62. 1,429,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1584 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 217.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “$15.84” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

