Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 851,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 205,231 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,906,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,651,194,000 after purchasing an additional 295,380 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,760,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,187,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,697 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,711,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,094,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,690,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,181,730,000 after purchasing an additional 887,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

