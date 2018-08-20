Intel (INTC) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.55.

Intel stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Intel has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

