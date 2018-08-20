Intelsat (I) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News stories about Intelsat (NYSE:I) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intelsat earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.7528724784937 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:I opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.50 million. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Intelsat will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on Intelsat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intelsat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

