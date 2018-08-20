Inter Parfums (IPAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.00

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 1032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10,523.10, for a total transaction of $37,883,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 276,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

