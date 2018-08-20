International Seaways (INSW) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -0.01

Media stories about International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. International Seaways earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8970126378113 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $19.86. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,643. The company has a market cap of $605.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.24 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.74 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.