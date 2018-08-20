Intrust Bank NA Acquires 712 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,084.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 313,772 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,354,000 after purchasing an additional 153,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 544,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,937,000 after purchasing an additional 153,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.03. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.99 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 25.69%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,410.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $309,377. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

