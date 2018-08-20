Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $437,987,000 after acquiring an additional 287,344 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,541,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,506,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $285,055,000 after acquiring an additional 192,418 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,164 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 209.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,014,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $173.20 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $202.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

