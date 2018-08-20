Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0166 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Shares of BSCI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 97,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,877. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.