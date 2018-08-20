Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

NYSEARCA:BSJK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.33. 131,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,602. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

