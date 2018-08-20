Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (PCEF)

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

NYSEARCA PCEF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. 76,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,918. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

