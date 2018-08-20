Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (DWIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Shares of DWIN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.45. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,556. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $27.77.

