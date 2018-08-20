Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vipshop (VIPS)

Vipshop (NYSE: VIPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2018 – Vipshop was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2018 – Vipshop had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $16.50 to $10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Vipshop had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

8/14/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2018 – Vipshop was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/11/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.30 price target on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2018 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

6/26/2018 – Vipshop was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 303,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.84. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vipshop by 27.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,751,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,882,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after buying an additional 874,969 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 1,559.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,698,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,580,000 after buying an additional 19,451,180 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Vipshop by 183.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,606,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,279,000 after buying an additional 6,864,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $113,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

