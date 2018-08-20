Investors Sell Shares of Sodastream International (SODA) on Strength (SODA)

Investors sold shares of Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) on strength during trading on Monday. $146.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $265.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $119.05 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Sodastream International had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Sodastream International traded up $12.26 for the day and closed at $142.11

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SODA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sodastream International in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sodastream International Ltd will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 52.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Sodastream International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SODA)

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

