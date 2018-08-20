Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 19.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 177.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 125,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 7.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Iqvia from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

In other Iqvia news, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $108,300.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $940,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,201,623 shares of company stock worth $1,160,990,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $120.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

