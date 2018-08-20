iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Holdings Cut by Madison Investment Holdings Inc.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244,568 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $95,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 172,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 103,085 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 730,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,832,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ken Stern & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 94,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.33 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

