iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,309 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 156.9% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after acquiring an additional 728,889 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,563,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,100,000 after acquiring an additional 780,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.11 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

