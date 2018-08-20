iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Stake Raised by Price Wealth Management Inc.

Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Price Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $25,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 183,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $71.49 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

