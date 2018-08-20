iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 259.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,352 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 580.5% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,776,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,272 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,490,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,922,000 after purchasing an additional 824,367 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,419,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,916,000 after purchasing an additional 580,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.99 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.