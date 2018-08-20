iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 1.3% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $35,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $26.34 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.