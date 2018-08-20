iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares MSCI China ETF earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3798529034236 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

MCHI stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $76.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

