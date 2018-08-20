iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Holdings Raised by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 286.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,137,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $66.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

