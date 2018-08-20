iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) Position Increased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,823 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up 1.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 249,085.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,520,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,414 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,145,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,315,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at about $866,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $23.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

