iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) is Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 203.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 531,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,484,000 after purchasing an additional 356,759 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,603,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,152.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 445,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $150.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.96 and a one year high of $151.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

