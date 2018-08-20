iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $48,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $211.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $162.12 and a 12 month high of $214.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

